SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A water line breakage in the area of Peachtree Road in Socastee Tuesday night has been fixed, according to the Grand Strand Water & Sewer Authority.

The water line breakage is related to Sunday’s storms and flooding.

The Grand Strand Water & Sewer Authority initially shut off the water line as a result of the breakage. Some homes along Peachtree Road, including on Renata Lane and River Vista Way, now have water.