SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A water line breakage in the area of Peachtree Road in Socastee Tuesday night has been fixed, according to the Grand Strand Water & Sewer Authority.
The water line breakage is related to Sunday’s storms and flooding.
The Grand Strand Water & Sewer Authority initially shut off the water line as a result of the breakage. Some homes along Peachtree Road, including on Renata Lane and River Vista Way, now have water.
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.