MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A water main break in Myrtle Beach could cause delays for school pickup, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The water main break is on the property of Myrtle Beach High School, according to Gretchen Kalar with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. One lane of traffic for school pickup will be closed. Traffic will be diverted to 33rd Avenue North and Oak Street, police said.

Anyone picking up students at Myrtle Beach High School or Myrtle Beach Elementary School is asked to be patient and allow extra time for traffic.

A timetable for when the water main break would be repaired is not immediately known.