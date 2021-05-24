Water-main relocation prompts planned outage Monday night for some along Highway 905 in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Some water customers in Conway will experience a planned service outage for about two hours Monday night while workers relocate a water main, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

The outage, scheduled between 10 p.m. and midnight, will affect customers along Highway 905 from Pineland Lakes to the city line, which is located near Hickory Grove, the Facebook post said.

The areas affected by the outage are shown in the maps provided by the city that accompany this article. Anyone with questions can call the city’s Public Utilities Department at 843-248-1730.