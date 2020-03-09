WBTW, Tidelands Health offer coronavirus phone bank on Wednesday

Tidelands Health is teaming up with WBTW News13 to answer coronavirus questions during a televised phone bank next week.

Tidelands Health physicians will be at WBTW from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday to take calls from viewers who have questions or concerns about the coronavirus threat.

Area residents who wish to speak with a health care professional during the phone bank should tune in to WBTW Wednesday for the 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts. The phone bank call-in number will be visible on-screen throughout the broadcast.

“This phone bank will be an excellent opportunity for community members to speak directly with a health care professional and receive reliable, helpful information about the COVID-19 coronavirus,” said Dr. Philip Dulberger, executive vice president and chief physician executive at Tidelands Health.

The phone bank is part of the health system’s comprehensive strategy to keep area residents informed about coronavirus. Tidelands Health has created a coronavirus information section on tidelandshealth.org, and community members can also access coronavirus information through the health system’s physician podcasts, social media channels and health and wellness website, MyCarolinaLife.com.