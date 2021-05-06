‘We are being really proactive:’ Myrtle Beach leaders talk special events, five year plan

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach could change the way it accommodates special events held in the city.

That was just one of the topics city council members and staff discussed Thursday during a council workshop.

The number of special events in the city has been increasing significantly in recent years. The city is now working towards developing an analysis to ensure it’s hosting them as efficiently as possible. Special events are things like CCMF, the Myrtle Beach Marathon and parades.

These events can benefit the community by bringing people into town, and the city doesn’t want to cut down on them. But they can also add a lot to the workload of the city’s police, fire and public works departments.

“One of the things we’re going to look at in this analysis is maybe we don’t subsidize as much in the summertime, but we subsidize heavily in January,” city manager Fox Simons said. “Something like that may be part of the analysis. We’ll subsidize more service in the shoulder season versus the summer season.”

The analysis will look at other communities that hold similar events. The city expects to present findings and recommendations sometime in the fall.

Another topic at Thursday’s workshop was a five year capital plan as council discusses next year’s budget.

The five year plan addresses funding for everything from stormwater improvements to redevelopment projects.

Mayor Brenda Bethune said it balances projects people can easily see with ones they cannot.

The plan would allocate around $12.5 million dollars for projects along Ocean Boulevard and the boardwalk. Millions more would go toward the new Arts and Innovation District over the five year period.

Not only that, millions more would go toward stormwater improvements.

“Not just waiting for things to happen before we have to invest money,” Mayor Bethune said. “Not waiting for pipes to burst, not dealing with stormwater when it’s too late. But we are being really proactive in planning for these projects now and actually financing them.”

The city has to have a budget for the next year approved by July 1. Only the first year of the five year plan would be adopted into the budget. Count on News13 for updates.