‘We have had a lot of problems with the flooding caused by beavers’: County council to decide on beaver bounty

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County is no stranger when it comes to flooding, and when council members met for their spring budget retreat last week, one of the topics discussed was the possibility of placing a bounty on beavers.
“We have had a lot of problems with the flooding caused by beavers and if we can find some possible viable options that is what council was discussing,” Councilman Al Allen said.
Horry County is flat and heavy rains can cause flooding as the storm water makes its way through creeks, swamps and rivers. Eventually the water makes its way into the ocean.
Allen said beaver dams are what’s causing some of the flooding in the county.
“An optional solution for our flooding control pertaining to beavers within the county. We currently have fulltime beaver control personnel that work with the county for that,” Allen said.
Some residents said they feel that there are better solutions and believe relocation is the best solution.
“Get the money and move them. There are places for them,” resident Gloria Neal Showers said.
“You can’t get rid of everything. You have to leave them to their land a little bit,” resident Harry Werner said.
Jay Butfiloski with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources gave his insight on whether beaver dams can cause flooding in the county.
“Especially in the lowcountry where the topography is so low, there is not big hills and valleys and so even small beaver dams can impound a lot of water,” Butfiloski said.
Allen said the council will meet again to continue further discussion on this topic before a decision is made.