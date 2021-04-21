‘We need good drivers’: Aynor business sees a shortage of drivers

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Local truck driving companies are working to keep up with demand as businesses are back up and running.

Ty Anthony, the executive vice president of Lewis Truck Lines said his trucks make daily stops at local hardware stores and grocery stores. The company, based in Aynor, carries products such as mulch, shingles, lumber, and even dry foods throughout the country.

While carrying many products neighborhoods depend on, he’s concerned about the shortage of truck drivers causing shipping delays.

“Our trucking association is got a ‘Be Proud’ movement going on to try to encourage guys to get into trucks or some kind of skill level in the trucking industry,” Anthony said.

Chris Britt, who is the only commercial drivers license instructor at Horry Georgetown Technical College, has seen an increase in enrollment for his class. But, he said he can only have four students at a time for on the road training.

The American Trucking Association estimates about 240,000 new drivers will be needed in the next two years to keep up with freight growth. Anthony believes many truck drivers have retired and younger people just aren’t interested.

“We need good drivers,” he said. “We’re moving America and those products are what we live on each and every day.”

He said the national trucking shortage was a problem even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this rate, The American Trucking Association reports 1.1 million drivers will need to hired within the next decade just to meet the demand.