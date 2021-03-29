‘We’re not done’: Conway Medical Center urges people to continue safety measures despite eased restrictions

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Chief Medical Officer for Conway Medical Center, Paul Richardson said he’s seen a slight increase of COVID-19 cases in our area, and said he’s continuing to watch the numbers closely as some areas ease restrictions and more people are getting out and about.

North Myrtle Beach Council voted Friday to let the mask ordinance expire Sunday.

Myrtle Beach City Council announced that capacity limits at city facilities will increase from 50% to 75% starting Thursday.

“This thing is far from over and we still got some work to do so I really urge these folks to please, stay the course,” Richardson said.

Richardson urges people to continue following all recommended safety precautions including social distancing.

“We got to finish this job,” he said. “We must finish this job so that means we got to hang in there with the masks, hang in there with social distance. I get it, I’m tired of it, I’m sick and tired of it.”

DHEC reported 499 new COVID-19 cases Monday in South Carolina and 280 new probable cases.

“People are getting out, probably congregating a little more, frankly people are sick of this and so that’s probably driving a lot of these behaviors to maybe take some chances that two or three months ago, people wouldn’t take, that are more willing to take now,” Richardson said.

Richardson’s advice comes after CDC director Rochelle Walensky warned of an “impending doom” amid COVID-19 cases across the country.

“We have so much to look forward to. So much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope but right now I’m scared,” Walensky said.

Walensky added that Sunday the United States surpassed 30 million cases of COVID-19.