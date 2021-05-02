What safety protocols fans can expect when attending a Myrtle Beach Pelicans game

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Pelicans team will play its 2021 home opener on May 11 against the Augusta Green Jackets.

“Not sure that there are words to describe just quite how excited that we are to get back to the business of baseball,” Associate General Manager Kristin Call said.

The last Pelicans game was played in August 2019 and the pandemic has changed how the games will now be attended.

“You’re going to have the same fun. The same level of excitement. We are just going to have things that are little different in terms of safety protocols,” Call said.

People ages two and up will be required to wear masks at games, and some sections allow for social distancing. There will be seats between groups in other sections and the picnic area will be saved for overflow standing room only and won’t be available for picnics in May.



“There will be two different models. There will be six foot distancing sections and we have some modified seating which modifies every single row but allows for a seat left and right of every party and that gives the fans the flexibility to choose their seating preference.”

Call said the stadium and clubhouses will be cleaned regularly.



“You’ll see some social distancing markers, some signage throughout the ballpark,” Call said.

Call added the team has partnered with the fan food mobile ordering platform that allows fans to order food online from their phone and pick it up at the concession window.