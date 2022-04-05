MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — 2022’s Atlantic tropical cyclone names will include a Disney villain, a twist on the popular spelling of popular names and a nod to an older generation.

The National Hurricane Center publishes its list of upcoming hurricane names years in advance, currently publicizing the monikers that will be used through 2026. Names tend to cycle through, and are retired if they cause significant damage or loss of life — such as Hurricane Sandy, Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Andrew.

Last year’s names included Danny, Elsa, Ida, Kate, Larry, Rose and Wanda.

Hurricane season will begin on June 1, and will end on Nov. 30.

Here are the names scheduled for 2022:

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter