SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Today marked the final Wheel to Surf event and more than 70 people with disabilities got to be out on the water experiencing the joy of surfing.

The Wheel to Surf clinic started after an accident left the founder, Brock Johnson, paralyzed from the chest down.

Johnson wanted to go surfing again and created Wheel to Surf. With the help of Adaptive Surf Project, the organization has grown from 17 people to more than 200.

More than 100 volunteers came out to support and cheer on the surfers. Surfers had the choice to ride tandem, prone, seated, or standing on their specially modified boards.

They closed out the Wheel to Surf season with one last event at the Cherry Grove Pier.

“I’ve been trying to wrap my head around it for a while,” Johnson said. “10 years, like, wow, and we have four big events this year that were all just so amazing. And I’m just loving it. I just, it gets better and better. I think that it’s the best. And then the next one feels like the best too.”

Participants and spectators look forward to these events throughout the year and are excited to get back on the water next year.