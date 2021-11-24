When was the last time it snowed in Myrtle Beach?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Are you dreaming of a white Christmas?

It’s not as improbable as it sounds!

Despite its coastal weather, Myrtle Beach has experienced snow occasionally – including six times in December.

The area has seen about 77 inches of snow from 33 storms since 1940, according to data from the National Weather Service. That averages to about 1 inch a year.

The most snow fell in the 1980s, with 34.5 inches. The least was in the 1990s, with 1 inch.

Snow is most likely to fall in January, followed by February, December and March.

Here are all of the times it has snowed in Myrtle Beach since 1940, according to the National Weather Service:

Jan. 24-26, 1940

Snowfall: .1 inches

Feb. 25, 1942

Snowfall: 3.9 inches

Dec. 15, 1943

Snowfall: 6 inches

Dec. 11, 1957

Snowfall: .4 inches

Feb. 13-14, 1958

Snowfall: 1 inch

Dec. 11, 1958

Snowfall: .1 inches

March 11, 1960

Snowfall: 1 inch

Feb. 17, 1963

Snowfall: 1.4 inches

Feb. 26-27, 1963

Snowfall: 1 inch

Jan. 31, 1965

Snowfall: .4 inches

Jan. 27, 1968

Snowfall: .1 inches

Feb. 22-25, 1968

Snowfall: 1.4 inches

Jan. 23-24, 1970

Snowfall: .4 inches

Feb. 9-11, 1973

Snowfall: 9 inches

Jan. 31, 1977

Snowfall: .5 inches

Feb. 18-19, 1979

Snowfall: 3 inches

March 2-3, 1980

Snowfall: 5 inches

Dec. 27, 1980

Snowfall: 1 inches

March 24-25, 1983

Snowfall: 7 inches

Jan. 27, 1986

Snowfall: .3 inches

Jan. 26-27, 1987

Snowfall: .2 inches

Jan. 15, 1988

Snowfall: 5 inches

Feb. 23-24, 1989

Snowfall: 2 inches

Dec. 22-24, 1989

Snowfall: 14 inches

Jan. 18-19, 1992

Snowfall: 1 inch

Jan. 25, 1992

Snowfall: 4 inches

Jan. 2-3, 2002

Snowfall: 4 inches

Jan. 23, 2003

Snowfall: .5 inches

Feb. 12-13, 2010

Snowfall: 3.5 inches

Dec. 26, 2010

Snowfall: .5 inches

Feb. 16, 2013

Snowfall: .5 inches

Jan. 28-29, 2014

Snowfall: .5 inches