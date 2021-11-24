When was the last time it snowed in Myrtle Beach?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Are you dreaming of a white Christmas?
It’s not as improbable as it sounds!
Despite its coastal weather, Myrtle Beach has experienced snow occasionally – including six times in December.
The area has seen about 77 inches of snow from 33 storms since 1940, according to data from the National Weather Service. That averages to about 1 inch a year.
The most snow fell in the 1980s, with 34.5 inches. The least was in the 1990s, with 1 inch.
Snow is most likely to fall in January, followed by February, December and March.
Here are all of the times it has snowed in Myrtle Beach since 1940, according to the National Weather Service:
Jan. 24-26, 1940
Snowfall: .1 inches
Feb. 25, 1942
Snowfall: 3.9 inches
Dec. 15, 1943
Snowfall: 6 inches
Dec. 11, 1957
Snowfall: .4 inches
Feb. 13-14, 1958
Snowfall: 1 inch
Dec. 11, 1958
Snowfall: .1 inches
March 11, 1960
Snowfall: 1 inch
Feb. 17, 1963
Snowfall: 1.4 inches
Feb. 26-27, 1963
Snowfall: 1 inch
Jan. 31, 1965
Snowfall: .4 inches
Jan. 27, 1968
Snowfall: .1 inches
Feb. 22-25, 1968
Snowfall: 1.4 inches
Jan. 23-24, 1970
Snowfall: .4 inches
Feb. 9-11, 1973
Snowfall: 9 inches
Jan. 31, 1977
Snowfall: .5 inches
Feb. 18-19, 1979
Snowfall: 3 inches
March 2-3, 1980
Snowfall: 5 inches
Dec. 27, 1980
Snowfall: 1 inches
March 24-25, 1983
Snowfall: 7 inches
Jan. 27, 1986
Snowfall: .3 inches
Jan. 26-27, 1987
Snowfall: .2 inches
Jan. 15, 1988
Snowfall: 5 inches
Feb. 23-24, 1989
Snowfall: 2 inches
Dec. 22-24, 1989
Snowfall: 14 inches
Jan. 18-19, 1992
Snowfall: 1 inch
Jan. 25, 1992
Snowfall: 4 inches
Jan. 2-3, 2002
Snowfall: 4 inches
Jan. 23, 2003
Snowfall: .5 inches
Feb. 12-13, 2010
Snowfall: 3.5 inches
Dec. 26, 2010
Snowfall: .5 inches
Feb. 16, 2013
Snowfall: .5 inches
Jan. 28-29, 2014
Snowfall: .5 inches