Where can I take my dog in Myrtle Beach? 10 restaurants that are pet friendly

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Having a rough time finding a place to bring Spot? Your best friend might give these places four paws up.

Myrtle Beach has a slew of dog-friendly restaurants that offer patio seating, water dishes to cool down with and, in some cases, special menus just for pups.

The Sneaky Beagle, for example, at 5040 Carolina Forest Blvd, has a separate dog menu that includes delicacies like a pupcake, fido fruit loops and a doggy doughnut.

Here are some of the best dog-friendly eateries in Myrtle Beach, according to Yelp:

Cafe Old Vienna

Location: 1604 N. Kings Hwy

Yelp users have given Cafe Old Vienna an average of four and a half stars out of more than 275 reviews. The authentic German-Austrian restaurant includes a bar, beer garden and live entertainment. Reviewers praised the schnitzel, weisswurst and sauerkraut, with one writing, “It tasted just like the German food I had when I lived in Germany.”

Blueberry’s Grill

Location: 7931 N. Kings Hwy

With an average of four and a half stars out of more than 990 reviews, Blueberry’s Grill is also rated as one of the top breakfast spots in Myrtle Beach. The restaurant has gluten-free options, locally-sourced ingredients, healthy dining and outdoor seating. A reviewer noted that the grill provided a water bowl for their dog, and another said, “If I could I would give them 10 stars.”

Luigi’s Trattoria

Location: 503 61st Ave. N

More than 260 reviewers have given Luigi’s Trattoria an average of four and a half stars. Users like the Italian restaurant, praising the fresh bread served with olive oil dip, and recommending that visitors make reservations due to crowds.

Spanky’s Pub House

Location: 9776 A. Kings Road

Spanky’s Pub House has an average of four and half stars out of more than 275 reviews. The pub has both indoor and outdoor dining, reviewers said the pub brought out water for their dogs.

RDiners liked the egg rolls — which can be filled with options like mac and cheese or buffalo shrimp — and the fried pickles.”

44 & King

Location: 515 44th Ave. N.

With four and a half stars out of 198 reviews, 44 & King has won reviewers over with its craft cocktails, modern twist on Southern comfort food and grilled cheese that one user called “unreal.”

Tupelo Honey

Location: 3042 Howard Ave.

Also ranked as one of the best breakfast spots in Myrtle Beach, Tupelo Honey has an average of four stars out of about 700 reviews. The restaurant offers options like fried chicken, avocado toast and shoo mercy shrimp. Tupelo Honey has a separate dog menu, with one user stating that they ordered the notoriousDOG for their pup, and “It was proper cooked food and she ate it right up.”

ART Burger and Sushi Bar

Location: 706 N. Ocean Blvd.

Yelp users have given ART Burger and Sushi Bar four stars out of 885 reviews. The oceanfront burger restaurant is near the Skywheel and also offers items such as liquid nitrogen drinks and edible cocktails. Reviewers liked the bar’s art house vibes, local art and tabletops decorated like famous paintings.

Crepe Creation Cafe

Location: 4012 Deville St.

With an average of four stars out of more than 300 reviewers, Yelp users liked the cafe’s savory crepes, french toast and Belgian waffles. One reviewer said that she felt like she was in Paris. “And the food,” another wrote. “It was beautiful, and so delicious.”

Lulu’s Cafe

Location: 1903 N. Ocean Blvd

The cafe has gained an average of four stars out of more than 415 reviews. It offers breakfast, lunch, coffee and cocktails. One visitor wrote that it is “one of those hidden gems right by the ocean that you do not want to miss.”

The Grumpy Monk

Location: 4545 Hwy 501

The Grumpy Monk, which Yelp users said has “the biggest burrito on the planet” the “size of a nerf football,” has been given an average of four stars out of about 370 reviews. One visitor wrote, “Awesome place with a hilarious menu.”