Where people in Myrtle Beach are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Myrtle Beach are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Myrtle Beach between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Pixabay

#50. Savannah, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Savannah in 2014-2018: 82

– Migration from Savannah to Myrtle Beach: 3 (#168 most common destination from Savannah)

– Net migration: 79 to Savannah

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#49. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2014-2018: 82

– Migration from Detroit to Myrtle Beach: 113 (#110 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 31 to Myrtle Beach

skeeze // Pixabay

#48. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 85

– Migration from Houston to Myrtle Beach: 40 (#246 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 45 to Houston

Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Morgantown, WV Metro Area

– Migration to Morgantown in 2014-2018: 85

– Migration from Morgantown to Myrtle Beach: 115 (#9 most common destination from Morgantown)

– Net migration: 30 to Myrtle Beach

Ildar Sagdejev // Wikimedia

#46. Burlington, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Burlington in 2014-2018: 86

– Migration from Burlington to Myrtle Beach: 176 (#8 most common destination from Burlington)

– Net migration: 90 to Myrtle Beach

spablab // Flickr

#45. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

– Migration to Providence in 2014-2018: 87

– Migration from Providence to Myrtle Beach: 215 (#38 most common destination from Providence)

– Net migration: 128 to Myrtle Beach

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#44. El Paso, TX Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso in 2014-2018: 93

– Migration from El Paso to Myrtle Beach: 56 (#103 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 37 to El Paso

Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#43. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro in 2014-2018: 95

– Migration from Greensboro to Myrtle Beach: 397 (#10 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 302 to Myrtle Beach

Ianmccor // Wikicommons

#42. Sumter, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Sumter in 2014-2018: 97

– Migration from Sumter to Myrtle Beach: 23 (#47 most common destination from Sumter)

– Net migration: 74 to Sumter

Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#41. Reno, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Reno in 2014-2018: 100

– Migration from Reno to Myrtle Beach: 19 (#107 most common destination from Reno)

– Net migration: 81 to Reno

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#40. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2014-2018: 101

– Migration from Orlando to Myrtle Beach: 120 (#106 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 19 to Myrtle Beach

DPPed// Wikimedia

#39. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 103

– Migration from Phoenix to Myrtle Beach: 75 (#204 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 28 to Phoenix

Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 112

– Migration from Jacksonville to Myrtle Beach: 455 (#11 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 343 to Myrtle Beach

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#37. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Sebastian in 2014-2018: 117

– Migration from Sebastian to Myrtle Beach: 15 (#66 most common destination from Sebastian)

– Net migration: 102 to Sebastian

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#36. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 118

– Migration from Cape Coral to Myrtle Beach: 17 (#140 most common destination from Cape Coral)

– Net migration: 101 to Cape Coral

Fargo-Moorhead CVB // Flickr

#35. Fargo, ND-MN Metro Area

– Migration to Fargo in 2014-2018: 120

– Migration from Fargo to Myrtle Beach: 0

– Net migration: 120 to Fargo

Pixabay

#34. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2014-2018: 130

– Migration from Austin to Myrtle Beach: 0

– Net migration: 130 to Austin

f11photo // Shutterstock

#33. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 135

– Migration from Philadelphia to Myrtle Beach: 621 (#50 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 486 to Myrtle Beach

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#32. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

– Migration to Manchester in 2014-2018: 137

– Migration from Manchester to Myrtle Beach: 6 (#117 most common destination from Manchester)

– Net migration: 131 to Manchester

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

– Migration to Huntington in 2014-2018: 138

– Migration from Huntington to Myrtle Beach: 156 (#13 most common destination from Huntington)

– Net migration: 18 to Myrtle Beach

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 139

– Migration from Dallas to Myrtle Beach: 58 (#226 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 81 to Dallas

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Lancaster in 2014-2018: 144

– Migration from Lancaster to Myrtle Beach: 80 (#36 most common destination from Lancaster)

– Net migration: 64 to Lancaster

f11photo // Shutterstock

#28. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2014-2018: 153

– Migration from Nashville to Myrtle Beach: 14 (#228 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 139 to Nashville

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Pensacola in 2014-2018: 155

– Migration from Pensacola to Myrtle Beach: 0

– Net migration: 155 to Pensacola

Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Hickory in 2014-2018: 164

– Migration from Hickory to Myrtle Beach: 312 (#6 most common destination from Hickory)

– Net migration: 148 to Myrtle Beach

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#25. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 175

– Migration from Pittsburgh to Myrtle Beach: 349 (#44 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

– Net migration: 174 to Myrtle Beach

Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#24. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Durham in 2014-2018: 175

– Migration from Durham to Myrtle Beach: 403 (#20 most common destination from Durham)

– Net migration: 228 to Myrtle Beach

Famartin // Wikicommons

#23. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Baltimore in 2014-2018: 176

– Migration from Baltimore to Myrtle Beach: 567 (#35 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 391 to Myrtle Beach

MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2014-2018: 180

– Migration from Hilton Head Island to Myrtle Beach: 82 (#39 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)

– Net migration: 98 to Hilton Head Island

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#21. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2014-2018: 186

– Migration from Boston to Myrtle Beach: 360 (#67 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 174 to Myrtle Beach

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons’

#20. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 188

– Migration from Jacksonville to Myrtle Beach: 162 (#71 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 26 to Jacksonville

Robert Thomas Mckenzie Jr // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Florence, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Florence in 2014-2018: 189

– Migration from Florence to Myrtle Beach: 239 (#8 most common destination from Florence)

– Net migration: 50 to Myrtle Beach

Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#18. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Santa Cruz in 2014-2018: 197

– Migration from Santa Cruz to Myrtle Beach: 0

– Net migration: 197 to Santa Cruz

David Wilson // Flickr

#17. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Knoxville in 2014-2018: 198

– Migration from Knoxville to Myrtle Beach: 73 (#67 most common destination from Knoxville)

– Net migration: 125 to Knoxville

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#16. Richmond, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Richmond in 2014-2018: 215

– Migration from Richmond to Myrtle Beach: 313 (#27 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 98 to Myrtle Beach

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#15. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 218

– Migration from Tampa to Myrtle Beach: 31 (#229 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 187 to Tampa

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#14. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Albany in 2014-2018: 224

– Migration from Albany to Myrtle Beach: 200 (#35 most common destination from Albany)

– Net migration: 24 to Albany

davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#13. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 240

– Migration from Fayetteville to Myrtle Beach: 284 (#27 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Net migration: 44 to Myrtle Beach

tweber1// Wikimedia

#12. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Winston in 2014-2018: 242

– Migration from Winston to Myrtle Beach: 394 (#7 most common destination from Winston)

– Net migration: 152 to Myrtle Beach

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikicommons

#11. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Spartanburg in 2014-2018: 255

– Migration from Spartanburg to Myrtle Beach: 89 (#15 most common destination from Spartanburg)

– Net migration: 166 to Spartanburg

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#10. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 278

– Migration from New York to Myrtle Beach: 2,386 (#47 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 2,108 to Myrtle Beach

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 431

– Migration from Washington to Myrtle Beach: 846 (#63 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 415 to Myrtle Beach

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#8. Asheville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Asheville in 2014-2018: 461

– Migration from Asheville to Myrtle Beach: 87 (#47 most common destination from Asheville)

– Net migration: 374 to Asheville

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#7. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Raleigh in 2014-2018: 552

– Migration from Raleigh to Myrtle Beach: 730 (#16 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Net migration: 178 to Myrtle Beach

Ken Lund // Flickr

#6. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charleston in 2014-2018: 653

– Migration from Charleston to Myrtle Beach: 740 (#10 most common destination from Charleston)

– Net migration: 87 to Myrtle Beach

Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville in 2014-2018: 864

– Migration from Greenville to Myrtle Beach: 1,069 (#6 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 205 to Myrtle Beach

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2014-2018: 889

– Migration from Charlotte to Myrtle Beach: 1,836 (#11 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 947 to Myrtle Beach

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,062

– Migration from Atlanta to Myrtle Beach: 371 (#94 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 691 to Atlanta

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#2. Columbia, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Columbia in 2014-2018: 1,566

– Migration from Columbia to Myrtle Beach: 504 (#11 most common destination from Columbia)

– Net migration: 1,062 to Columbia

Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#1. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Wilmington in 2014-2018: 2,169

– Migration from Wilmington to Myrtle Beach: 2,659 (#1 most common destination from Wilmington)

– Net migration: 490 to Myrtle Beach