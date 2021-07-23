Where to get the COVID-19 vaccination in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee areas

DHEC is providing regular updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Region of Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, and Williamsburg counties.
- Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator
- Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest
DHEC Vaccine Clinics
COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won’t pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by clicking here or calling 866-365-8110.
- Monday July 26, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Lane Head Start Center, 175 Edwin Rd., Lane, SC 29564
- Monday July 26, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Dr. Iola Jones Park, 608 E. Maxwell St., Florence, SC 29506
- Monday July 26, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Hamer Church of God, 2410 Hwy. 301 N.,
Hamer, SC 29547
- Monday July 26, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Peace Free Will Baptist Church, 897 3rd Loop Rd., Florence, SC 29505
- Monday July 26, 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
- Monday July 26, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102
- Monday July 26, 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709
- Monday July 26, 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
- Monday July 26, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440
- Tuesday July 27, 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506
- Tuesday July 27, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct. Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574
- Tuesday July 27, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512
- Tuesday July 27, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
- Tuesday July 27, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
- Tuesday July 27, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., St. Lawrence Community Center, 5321 US-521, Salters, SC 29590
- Tuesday July 27, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Living Water Baptist Church, 1569 Hwy. 9 E., Longs, SC 29568
- Tuesday July 27, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Levy Park Senior Center, 356 S. Jeffords St., Florence, SC 29506
- Wednesday July 28, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150
- Wednesday July 28, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550
- Wednesday July 28, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556
- Wednesday July 28, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Sellers Community Center, 2635 Main St., Sellers, SC 29592
- Wednesday July 28, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Barnes St. Activity Center, 513 Barnes St., Florence, SC 29501
- Thursday July 29, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532
- Thursday July 29, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536
- Thursday July 29, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560
- Thursday July 29, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010
- Thursday July 29, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556
- Thursday July 29, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Cumberland United Methodist Church, 163 S. Coit St., Florence, SC 29501
- Thursday July 29, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Clarendon Baptist Church, 1780 Main St., Alcolu, SC 29001
- Thursday July 29, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Conway Housing Authority, 2303 Leonard Ave., Conway, SC 29527
- Friday July 30, 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526
- Friday July 30, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Friendship United Methodist Church, 21 Friendship Church Rd., Nesmith, SC 29580
- Friday July 30, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 671 Zion Church Rd., Pageland, SC 29728
- Friday July 30, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
- Saturday July 31, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., North Florence Community Back-to-School Bash, American Legion, 1228 Oakland Ave., Florence, SC 29506
- Saturday July 31, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Williamsburg Music Festival, 2084 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree, SC 29556
Community Partner Vaccine Clinics
Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.
Free COVID-19 Testing
DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested. Information for non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners is available here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
There continues to be a high rate of COVID-19 disease transmission in communities across our state. The CDC currently recommends these individuals to get tested for COVID-19.
- People who have symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status or prior infection.
- Most people who have had close contact (within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone with confirmed COVID-19.
- Fully vaccinated people with no COVID-19 symptoms do not need to be tested following an exposure to someone with COVID-19.
- People who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 3 months and recovered do not need to get tested following an exposure as long as they do not develop new symptoms.
- People who have taken part in activities that put them at higher risk for COVID-19, such as travel, attending large social or mass gatherings, or being in crowded or poorly-ventilated indoor settings.
- People who have been asked or referred to get tested by their healthcare provider.