Where to get the COVID-19 vaccination in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee areas

DHEC is providing regular updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Region of Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, and Williamsburg counties.

Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator

Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest

DHEC Vaccine Clinics

COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won’t pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by clicking here or calling 866-365-8110.

Monday July 26, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Lane Head Start Center, 175 Edwin Rd., Lane, SC 29564

Monday July 26, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Dr. Iola Jones Park, 608 E. Maxwell St., Florence, SC 29506

Monday July 26, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Hamer Church of God, 2410 Hwy. 301 N.,

Hamer, SC 29547

Monday July 26, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Peace Free Will Baptist Church, 897 3rd Loop Rd., Florence, SC 29505

Monday July 26, 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

Monday July 26, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102

Monday July 26, 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709

Monday July 26, 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

Monday July 26, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440

Tuesday July 27, 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506

Tuesday July 27, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct. Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574

Tuesday July 27, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512

Tuesday July 27, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Tuesday July 27, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

Tuesday July 27, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., St. Lawrence Community Center, 5321 US-521, Salters, SC 29590

Tuesday July 27, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Living Water Baptist Church, 1569 Hwy. 9 E., Longs, SC 29568

Tuesday July 27, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Levy Park Senior Center, 356 S. Jeffords St., Florence, SC 29506

Wednesday July 28, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150

Wednesday July 28, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550

Wednesday July 28, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556

Wednesday July 28, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Sellers Community Center, 2635 Main St., Sellers, SC 29592

Wednesday July 28, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Barnes St. Activity Center, 513 Barnes St., Florence, SC 29501

Thursday July 29, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532

Thursday July 29, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536

Thursday July 29, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560

Thursday July 29, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010

Thursday July 29, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556

Thursday July 29, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Cumberland United Methodist Church, 163 S. Coit St., Florence, SC 29501

Thursday July 29, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Clarendon Baptist Church, 1780 Main St., Alcolu, SC 29001

Thursday July 29, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Conway Housing Authority, 2303 Leonard Ave., Conway, SC 29527

Friday July 30, 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526

Friday July 30, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Friendship United Methodist Church, 21 Friendship Church Rd., Nesmith, SC 29580

Friday July 30, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 671 Zion Church Rd., Pageland, SC 29728

Friday July 30, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Saturday July 31, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., North Florence Community Back-to-School Bash, American Legion, 1228 Oakland Ave., Florence, SC 29506

Saturday July 31, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Williamsburg Music Festival, 2084 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree, SC 29556

Community Partner Vaccine Clinics

Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.

Free COVID-19 Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested. Information for non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners is available here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

There continues to be a high rate of COVID-19 disease transmission in communities across our state. The CDC currently recommends these individuals to get tested for COVID-19.