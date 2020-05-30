Where you can fly to from MYR in June

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the travel industry as it brought many flights to a screeching hault.

Things appear to be gradually picking up again, though.

Myrtle Beach International Airport recently published a list of destinations by airline that are scheduled in June.

The airport said online that certain destinations have already resumed service, while others are set to return throughout the month. It also noted that availability should be confirmed with airlines ahead of making travel plans.

Here are the destinations by airline:

Allegiant

Albany, NY

Allentown, PA

Belleville, IL

Cincinnati, OH

Clarksburg, WV

Cleveland, OH

Columbus, OH

Fort Wayne, IN

Hagerstown, MD

Harrisburg, PA

Huntington, WV

Indianapolis, IN

Lexington, KY

Louisville, KY

Nashville, TN

Newburgh, NY

Pittsburg, PA

Portsmouth, NH

Syracuse, NY

American Airlines

Charlotte, NC

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

Philadelphia, PA

Delta

Atlanta, GA

Frontier Airlines

Denver, CO

Islip, NY

Trenton, NJ

Spirit

Atlantic City, NJ

Baltimore, MD

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Cleveland, OH

Detroit, MI

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Hartford, CT

Latrobe, PA

New York, NY

Newark, NJ

Philadelphia, PA

Plattsburgh, NY

Sun Country Airlines

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

United

Chicago, IL

Frontier is set to begin service to Newark and Philadelphia July 2.

