MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the travel industry as it brought many flights to a screeching hault.
Things appear to be gradually picking up again, though.
Myrtle Beach International Airport recently published a list of destinations by airline that are scheduled in June.
The airport said online that certain destinations have already resumed service, while others are set to return throughout the month. It also noted that availability should be confirmed with airlines ahead of making travel plans.
Here are the destinations by airline:
Allegiant
- Albany, NY
- Allentown, PA
- Belleville, IL
- Cincinnati, OH
- Clarksburg, WV
- Cleveland, OH
- Columbus, OH
- Fort Wayne, IN
- Hagerstown, MD
- Harrisburg, PA
- Huntington, WV
- Indianapolis, IN
- Lexington, KY
- Louisville, KY
- Nashville, TN
- Newburgh, NY
- Pittsburg, PA
- Portsmouth, NH
- Syracuse, NY
American Airlines
- Charlotte, NC
- Dallas-Fort Worth, TX
- Philadelphia, PA
Delta
- Atlanta, GA
Frontier Airlines
- Denver, CO
- Islip, NY
- Trenton, NJ
Spirit
- Atlantic City, NJ
- Baltimore, MD
- Boston, MA
- Chicago, IL
- Cleveland, OH
- Detroit, MI
- Ft. Lauderdale, FL
- Hartford, CT
- Latrobe, PA
- New York, NY
- Newark, NJ
- Philadelphia, PA
- Plattsburgh, NY
Sun Country Airlines
- Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN
United
- Chicago, IL
Frontier is set to begin service to Newark and Philadelphia July 2.
Latest Headlines
- GCSO: Scammers now using judge’s name to scare victims into payment
- LIVE UPDATES: NASA making second attempt at historic launch of crewed SpaceX mission
- PHOTOS: Protesters in SC Upstate respond to George Floyd’s death
- Where you can fly to from MYR in June
- SC leaders react to George Floyd’s death, protests