White House Chief of Staff Mulvaney visits Myrtle Beach as Rep. Clemmons is honored

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A local state representative was honored this weekend in Myrtle Beach.

Representative Alan Clemmons accepted the Thomas Jefferson Award from the American Legislative Exchange Council.

The ceremony was held at the Marine Inn Grand Dunes.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was there to help present the award. He praised Clemmons for his work as a lawmaker.

The Thomas Jefferson award has been given to past presidents and is awarded to those who ALEC feels support things like limited government and individual liberties.

Rep. Clemmons said he was honored to be recognized.

“To be honored but that organization above all others carries a degree of respect for me like no other award could,” he said. “For me, the award that was presented to me tonight is the epitome of public service and I’m so grateful for it.”

Rep. Clemmons added that he looks forward to continuing to represent District 107 in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

We asked Mulvaney about his reaction to the week’s impeachment proceedings after the ceremony.

“I got a chance to watch a little bit of it on TV today but I drove down, was in the car most of the day,” he said. “So I think there’s no action tomorrow on the Senate floor. They’ll take Sunday off and they’ll go back Monday afternoon. I look forward to getting back to DC tomorrow to get back to work.”

Count on News13 for coverage of the impeachment trial.