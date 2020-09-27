Windsor Green apartment fire victim died Saturday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Deputy Coroner announced the death of the victim of the Windsor Green apartment fire that happened on Friday.

Darris G. Fowler released the name of the victim, Faye Yarborough, 68.

Yarborough died from complications and injuries from the fire on Saturday at the August Burn Center, according to Fowler.

The fire is under investigation by Horry County Fire and Rescue and Horry County Police Department.

