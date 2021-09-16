Windsor Green fire victims in Carolina Forest reach $10M settlement

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Thirteen people in the 2018 fatal fire at the Windsor Green condos in Carolina Forest have reached a $10-million settlement with the complex.

Several people were hurt in the fire, which also caused significant property damage. Some people had to jump off a third-floor balcony to escape the fire.

Victims alleged the homeowners associated failed to equip the condo complex with sufficient fire safety equipment after a 2013 fire there destroyed more than 20 buildings. The settlement, announced on Thursday by attorneys Morgan & Morgan, was with the Windsor Green Owners Association, Inc. and Benchmark/CAMS, LLC.

In June 2019, Horry County Fire Rescue crews said the cause of the fire was undetermined.

Fire Investigator James Cyganiewicz said there was too much damage to determine what actually caused the blaze.

Seven people were hurt in the fire and 911 calls showed fear of a repeat of the 2013 fire. “Windsor Green is on fire. It’s not my unit, but I’m driving by and it looks like one of the units is one fire,” said the initial caller who reported the blaze at the condo community. “We do not need another episode like we did before.”

Blake Cannon, a 16-year-old Carolina Forest High School student at the time of the fire, was honored by Horry County Council after the fire for catching Alewine’s three-year-old from the third floor balcony. Firefighter Davis Trussell was also honored for saving a woman and her dog from their burning apartment.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the correct background information and photo from the 2018 fire.