Winner of $1 million lottery ticket sold in Surfside Beach comes forward

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The winner of a $1 million Powerball ticket that was sold in Surfside Beach has come forward, according to lottery officials.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, matched the first five numbers in the Nov. 9 drawing of 21-46-47-57-62 and a Powerball of 8. The man missed the jackpot by one number, according to lottery officials. The ticket was sold at Gators Liquor. The store will receive $10,000.

“I’m going to have a pretty good Christmas,” the man said to lottery officials.

The man said he plans to keep playing the Powerball. The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 11,688,054, according to lottery officials.

Lottery officials said three lottery players in the Grand Strand have one $1 million or more this year.