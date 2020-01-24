Winter construction underway along Grand Strand in preparation for tourist season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – City officials tell News13 there are two seasons in Myrtle Beach; busy season and construction season.

While Mark Kruea, spokesperson for the City of Myrtle Beach, says there are no “big projects” on the books for this winter, crews are working throughout the city to place certain utilities underground, update dune crossovers and pedestrian crosswalks.

“I don’t think we have any giant-sized projects this year,” Kruea says. “The Pampas Drive underground utilities and Yaupon Drive storm water project. That’s a fairly concentrated project, but it’s a fairly big project in that area.”

Work to improve storm water conditions on Yaupon Drive is underway. Janet Curry, Director of Public Works for the City of Myrtle Beach, estimates that will wrap up by the end of May.

Each winter, the city replaces several dune crossovers and updates painting on the pavement downtown. Because spring and summer months are so busy in our area, Myrtle Beach officials say they don’t like to do any construction between Easter and Labor Day.

