MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — “Winter Wonderland at the Beach” will be closed Thursday due to weather, according to the City of Myrtle Beach.

The ice skating rink was closed Wednesday and already had modified hours due to the warm temperatures, but due to rain Thursday, both the ice rink and light show are closed, according to the city.

“Winter Wonderland at the Beach” only has three days left for the season.