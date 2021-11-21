‘Winter Wonderland at The Beach’ festival opens Friday in downtown Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new festival in Myrtle Beach aims to create some wintertime holiday magic for Grand Strand residents and visitors.

“Winter Wonderland at The Beach” begins Friday and continues through Jan. 2 at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place, located at 812 North Ocean Blvd. Visitors will be able to walk through the park and enjoy a holiday lights show with both classic and beach-themed displays.

“Winter Wonderland at The Beach brings the magic of the holidays to life, right in the heart of Myrtle Beach,” organizers said. “During this festive season, the downtown and boardwalk areas will be transformed into a sparkling holiday dreamland, filled with twinkling lights and family fun.”

The light display will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 5 to 10 p.m. on weekends. Tickets, which can only be bought at the event, will be $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children younger than 4.

The festival will also feature a covered, outdoor ice rink that will be open from 3 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 5 to 10 p.m. on weekends. Skate rentals will be available, or visitors can bring their own.

The cost for a ticket is $20 with skate rental or $15 for those who bring their own skates. There is also a combo fee, which is $25 for adults and $23 for youth with skate rental or $20 for adults and $18 for youth without skate rental. Wristbands will be provided to allow for daily reentry.

A ribbon-cutting and tree-lighting ceremony are scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday. The festival will be closed on Christmas Day.

The festival is organized by the city of Myrtle Beach and promoted by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau.