‘Winter Wonderland’ festival in Myrtle Beach closed on Sunday because of weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The “Winter Wonderland at the Beach” festival in Myrtle Beach will not be open on Sunday because of inclement weather, city officials said.

The event, which features a holiday lights display and an outdoor ice rink, will reopen as scheduled at 3 p.m. on Monday, the city said.

This is the first year for the event, which runs through Jan. 2 at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place located at 812 North Ocean Blvd. Regular hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon until 10 p.m. on weekends. The festival will be closed on Christmas Day.

