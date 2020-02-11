WIPL celebrates 10 years of honoring women’s achievements, supporting CCU students

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Grand Strand group dedicated to highlighting the achievements of women is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Chief Judge Jennifer Wilson is the first African-American judge in Myrtle Beach’s history. She started the city’s homeless court to help repeat offenders of minor crimes.

After 20 years, Chief Judge Wilson was honored Monday night by the Women in Philanthropy and Leadership (WIPL) of Coastal Carolina University.

“It inspires young people to understand and to accept the fact that they can do whatever they choose to do when they grow up,” she said. “There are no limitations.”

Chief Judge Wilson was one of three women to get an award at the “celebration of inspiring women.” Lt. Gov. Pam Evette, who’s the first Republican woman in that position in state history, was also honored.

She says she respects how she’s a role model for young girls.

“That’s so important because little ones come to the State House all the time,” said Lt. Gov. Evette. “Our third graders come through and I never realize how they look for that.”

Tidelands Health executive vice president and COO Gayle Resetar also won an award.

“Leaders are leaders because they want others to do great things,” said Resetar.

Next year, the awards will be named after Terri DeCenzo, who is WIPL’s executive director and founded the group ten years ago.

“At that time, South Carolina was last in the nation for the status of women and I thought it would be a great way to involve students,” DeCenzo said.

News 13’s Nicole Boone hosted Monday night’s ceremony. The WIPL women’s leadership conference is Tuesday morning at 8 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

WIPL gave out 40 scholarships between $1,000 and $5,000 to women attending Coastal Carolina this year.