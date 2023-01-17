HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were taken into custody after a missing person out of Horry County was found dead, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Samantha Watts, 40, was taken into custody Monday evening in the Loris area, police said. Police said in a Facebook post on Sunday that Watts was wanted in connection with an investigation.

Three juveniles were also taken into custody. All three juveniles are at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, according to police.

The missing person was found dead Monday in the Galivants Ferry area, police said. The person’s name will not be released until family is notified.

19-year-old Jonathan Watts was still wanted on Tuesday afternoon on a charge of assault by mob, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation. No other details were immediately available.