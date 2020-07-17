Woman arrested for trespassing dies in her cell at J. Reuben Long

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – An officer found a deceased inmate in her cell at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday morning, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate had been booked into the detention center after an arrest by the Conway Police Department for trespassing, according to the report.

An officer alerted staff medical personnel at about 2:12 a.m. The staff initiated CPR and called EMS, but no pulse was found when EMS arrived, the sheriff’s office reported.

A preliminary internal investigation by the sheriff’s office indicated no foul play has been detected. In accordance with the Detention Center protocol regarding in-custody inmate deaths, the South

Carolina Law Enforcement Division was contacted, responded to the detention center

and is conducting an inquiry into the incident.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the inmate deceased.

The Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy at Grand Strand Medical Center for Friday

afternoon.

