Woman believed to have dementia, diabetes, heart condition reported missing in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A woman believed to have dementia, diabetes and a heart condition has been reported missing in North Myrtle Beach, according to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

NMBDPS says Linda Patricia Rose, 70, has been missing since around 4:40 a.m. Saturday. She was last seen around 5:25 a.m. “walking past Hamburger Joe’s,” wearing a read coat, blue jeans and black sneakers and carrying a brown purse and blue duffel bag.

Linda Patricia Rose (courtesy: North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety)

Rose is described as being about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in a bun.

Anyone with information about Rose’s location is asked to contact NMBDPS at 843-280-5511.

