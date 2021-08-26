Woman cited for leaving 2 dogs in hot car at Myrtle Beach Best Buy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was cited for leaving two dogs in a hot car at Best Buy in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Police were called Wednesday to the Best Buy on Oak Forest Lane for a report of dogs left inside of a car, according to the report. The weather at the time was 84 degrees and sunny, police said.

Police found the vehicle not running with all four windows closed. Police saw two dogs inside the car, panting heavily, according to the report. One was tied to the backseat and the other was on the floor of the front passenger side.

The owner of the dogs, a 66-year-old woman, came out of the store and turned on the air-conditioning, according to police. She was issued a citation.

Police said the inside temperature of the car was 107 degrees in the front seat and 105 degrees in the back seat.