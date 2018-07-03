Live Now
WATCH LIVE UPDATE: Barry stronger as it bears down on Louisiana

Woman dies after fall from hotel balcony, Myrtle Beach police investigating

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:
HotelBalconyFall_1530639250017.jpg

Myrtle Beach police are responding to a resort after a person fell from a balcony. 

Captain Joey Crosby says crews are on the scene at the Westgate Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort at 415 S. Ocean Boulevard for a death investigation. Upon arriving, officers located a female in the parking lot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer have started an investigation to determine the woman’s cause of death, Crosby also says. 

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard says the woman’s death is being investigated as a suicide and the victim’s name will not be released. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: