Woman dies after fall from hotel balcony, Myrtle Beach police investigating

Myrtle Beach police are responding to a resort after a person fell from a balcony.

Captain Joey Crosby says crews are on the scene at the Westgate Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort at 415 S. Ocean Boulevard for a death investigation. Upon arriving, officers located a female in the parking lot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer have started an investigation to determine the woman’s cause of death, Crosby also says.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard says the woman’s death is being investigated as a suicide and the victim’s name will not be released.