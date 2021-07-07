Woman says fiancé jumped in front of her before alleged drunken driver hit their vehicle in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man jumped in front of his fiance to save her before an alleged drunken driver hit their vehicle in Conway on Saturday, according to the woman involved in the crash.

Three members of the family were injured in the crash, which included an engaged couple and their 10-month-old baby girl. All three remained in the hospital Wednesday morning.

Jesse Jewett told News13 on Wednesday that she was having her first surgery that afternoon to repair her hip. Her daughter, Ember, has a broken arm and leg, and her appetite was low, but that her brain bleed had stopped for now.

Ember was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina after the crash with a severe head injury.

Brett McPherson, Jewett’s fiance, was in a coma with several broken bones immediately after the accident, according to his father. He had his third surgery on Monday, and his fourth on Tuesday.

Jewett said she has not seen her fiance, but that he jumped in front of her to save her right before the crash.

Timothy Tindall, 29, struck the family’s car head-on Saturday in Conway near Dew Lane, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Tindall is charged with three counts of felony DUI. As of Monday, he is out of jail on a $75,000 bond.

“I was afraid. I was scared that I was fixing to walk up on someone that had passed away,” said Glenn McClellan, who witnessed Tindall’s truck swerving on and off of the road before 5 p.m. on Saturday. Friends and family hope to raise $10,000 through a GoFundMe account to help cover the finances of their recovery.