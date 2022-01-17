Worker sues Myrtle Beach café

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A former waiter is suing Lulu’s Myrtle Beach, claiming that they were required to do non-tipping work while not being paid at least minimum wage.

The 12-page lawsuit, filed earlier this month, states that waiters and bartenders are paid below minimum wage “under an unlawful tip credit scheme and an unlawful tip pooling scheme in violation of the SCPWA. In addition, Defendants did not pay servers and/or bartenders their lawful overtime wages due.”

The employee listed on the lawsuit, Katie Burdick, was employed from June 2018 until last August as a server and a server captain. Burdick claims she was paid an hourly less than minimum wage by taking a “tip credit,” where she was doing non-tip work in excess of what’s lawfully allowed. Burdick claims she worked overtime from May until Labor Day, but was not paid for it.

The restaurant’s policy requires employees to give their tips into a mandatory tip pool, according to the lawsuit. They had to do non-tipping work, like cleaning or working in the kitchen, while still being paid the tip wage. The policy was also had employees had to buy t-shirts from Lulu’s.

“Defendants had a policy that required Plaintiff, and on information and belief all putative class members, to perform non tipping work, including, but not limited to, working in ‘Lulu’s’ kitchen or performing non tipping duties such as deep cleaning while paying Plaintiff and other similarly situated putative class members less than minimum wage,” the lawsuit reads.