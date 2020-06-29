Live Now
World of Beer to open in North Myrtle Beach

Grand Strand

Courtesy: World of Beer Facebook

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The craft beer restaurant with locations all around the country is opening one of its newest locations in North Myrtle Beach on July 1.

The grand opening will take place on July 1 at 4 p.m. with happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.. This includes $4 drafts, $5 spirits and shareables, and $6 wines.

The restaurant boasts 300 different beer selections (over 40 on tap and 250 in the cooler) as well as spirits and a full menu.

World of Beer is located in Coastal North Town Center in North Myrtle Beach. The only other location in South Carolina is Columbia.

