‘Worth preserving:’ Indigo Farms urges public to voice concern over Highway 31 extension plans

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) – If you travel back and forth between the Grand Strand and the Wilmington area, a road project in the works could make that trip easier.

But farmers that could be in its path want the community to voice concern about the Carolina Bays Parkway extension project.

“Many of those routes would put asphalt, on and off ramps, various things like that on top of the farm,” Sallie Lun said who works at Indigo Farms. “Local food and places that produce it are few and far between and are worth preserving.”

NCDOT and SCDOT are working together on plans to extend Highway 31 from its current terminus at Highway 9 to Highway 17 in Brunswick County. There are 7 routes that are up for consideration, and Indigo Farms urges people to advocate for one that protects the farm.

“This farm has been in our family for six generations,” Sam Bellamy said.

Monday is the deadline to submit a comment on a federal notice of intent to prepare an environmental impact statement for the project.

The total project is estimated to cost ​​$552,000,000, a number that includes work on both sides of the state line. There isn’t a set construction date yet.

“The project is to alleviate some of that congestion and provide alternate routes for drivers,” project development engineer for NCDOT Division 3 Katie Hite said.

NCDOT said as the project moves ahead, there will be more opportunities for the public to voice its opinion, likely next summer.

“The draft environmental impact statement will be ready in spring,” Hite said. “And then we’ll have our hearings and we plan to have an alternative selected sometime probably next fall.”