Wreck shuts down section of Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A wreck has shut down a section of Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach, according to the city’s public safety department.

Highway 17 is closed to northbound and southbound traffic from 11th Avenue South to 14th Avenue South due to the wreck, the department says.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for now. Count on News13 for updates.

Latest Headlines