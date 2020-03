CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A wreck Saturday afternoon ended with two vehicles off the road and in the woods.

Horry County fire and Conway fire crews were dispatched to Highway 905 and Country Club Road around 1:53 p.m. Saturday.

HCFR says crews had to extricate occupants of both vehicles. Minor injuries were reported.

No word on what led up to the crash.

