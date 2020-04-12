Yoga studio hosts online classes during pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Real Hot Yoga’s doors in Myrtle Beach may be closed because of the coronavirus outbreak, but instructors are still teaching classes online.

Owner, Amanda Stinnett says the studio closed after concerns about COVID-19 increased. Real Hot Yoga has transitioned to teaching 14 classes a week on the live video platform, Zoom.

“It’s been really cool to see because our members who are so used to seeing other member’s faces in the studio, they’re still able to do that through the zoom platform because it’s so interactive,” Stinnett said.

Stinnett says it’s important to stay active now more than ever as a way to reduce stress and anxiety.

“These times, they do bring on a lot of anxiety and stress. The whole uncertainty of the situation unfortunately creates that, and being active is one major, major way to alleviate that stress and anxiety,” Stinnett said.

Stinnett says the at-home classes help clients stay consistent with their workouts and have drawn new people to the studio, some from out-of-state.

“We’ve had a lot of people who have tried yoga for the first time because they feel comfortable at home, and they don’t have the stress and anxiety of going into a studio for the first time,” Stinnett said.

Even if you’re not a yogi, the instructor says there are many other ways to work out from home. Stinnett suggests finding something that can be used as weights, like water bottles and get creative.