Grandmother killed in SC after sheltering in back room with two others

COLLETON CO, SC (WCBD) – A grandmother was killed in Colleton County after a tree crashed through a home as storms rolled through the area around 7:00 a.m.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said three people – a grandmother, grandfather and a young child – were inside a home on Barracada Road around 7:00 a.m. when storms rolled through the county.

McRoy said the grandfather gathered the grandmother and the young child and took them into a back room of the home when alerts went off shortly after 7:00 a.m.

Once they got to the room, McRoy said a large tree came crashing through the roof of the home.

He said the grandmother was killed and the grandfathered suffered broken bones after the tree fell on him. McRoy said the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At least nine deaths were reported after severe storms and tornadoes ripped through the state early Monday morning.

Five fatalities were reported in Hampton County after a tornado was reported on the ground near Nixville around 6:30 a.m.

Two others were reportedly killed when a tornado touched down in the Neeses area of Orangeburg, according to Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall.