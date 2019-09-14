Grandmother uses hairdryer disguised as speed gun to slow speeding cars

POLSON, MT (CNN Newsource/KPAX) – One Montana grandmother has been named an honorary state trooper.

She noticed cars in her neighborhood were going a bit too fast for her liking, so she decided to take action.

With her hairdryer.

Patti Baumgartner has become a social media sensation since photos of her surfaced roadside with the hairdryer.

“They forget to slow down – and there are a lot of people that are complaining about that they can’t walk or ride their bikes. I wouldn’t even attempt riding a bike around,” Baumgartner said.

That’s why she got the idea to pretend to have a speed gun.

“We were talking about maybe something would slow the cars down. So, we decided to put me in a chair and I guess use the hairdryer as a speed thing,” Baumgartner said.

Her son tweeted out the now-famous photo, and it caught the attention of Trooper Noah Pesola.

“I thought it was hilarious, I think that we have a speed issue in Montana and I thought it was a great creative idea for the public to try and combat that a little bit without making people too upset,” Trooper Pesola said.

That’s why he gave her the special title.

“It’s not an official or anything like that for the honorary trooper, which is kinda what I called it. I didn’t know what else to do for her when she’s doing something for the community and like she says she’s got grandkids in the area so she’s doing something for her grandkids’ benefit. The best thing I could think of was give her a trooper hat and a badge to make her look a little more official,” Trooper Pesola said.

Baumgartner isn’t sure if the hairdryer has actually slowed down traffic.

But she says she plans to keep using it.