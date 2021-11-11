CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A South Carolina family is outraged after their 9-year-old granddaughter told them her elementary school principal gave her a toothbrush and cleaning supplies to clean the school bathroom after she stuffed toilet tissue in a toilet.

Her grandmother, grandfather, and Chesterfield’s NAACP President James Barber had fiery words for the school board.

“But what has been done to my granddaughter I am a broken man,” the girl’s grandfather Buree Nivens said while confronting the school board.

“On Thursday, October 14, 2021, my granddaughter did something at school that would be minor at any other time or any other child. On that day she admitted to the staff at her elementary school that she indeed used the restroom and filled the toilet with tissue. My granddaughter a student of this county, 9-year-old child was punished more than four days later,” he said.

Nivens says he doesn’t understand why this was done to his granddaughter and why a harsher discipline wasn’t handed down to the principal – the one who they allege issued the punishment.

The 9-year-old’s grandmother also confronted the Chesterfield County school board during Monday’s meeting.

“I just find it just belittling to a child to do such a thing as this, I don’t care what they did this is something that should never happen in the United States of America,” her grandmother says. She did not appear on camera during the meeting.

“Where were the adults in this school that saw this little girl on the floor. I’m ashamed of them all. I’m ashamed that you all had to even come to a decision right is right and wrong is wrong.. what is there to talk about? What is there to talk about,” Nivens said.

The school board says the issue has been addressed by the administration in a manner that the administration believes to be appropriate. The NAACP president is asking for transparency in how the board came to their decision including how the votes were tallied.

FOX 46 reached out to the district and several board members for comment. Representative Ken Buck said in an email: “The district is aware and this is being handled as an internal personnel matter of which we can not discuss further.”