Grant helping City of Conway increase recycling and save money

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – This week the City of Conway announced a grant from Horry County Solid Waste and DHEC allowing them to give 500 recycling carts to residents.

This is not the first grant for the City’s recycling program; the last time Conway gave 500 carts to residents, it increased recycling in the City by 8%.

Deputy City Administrator, John Rogers, tells News13 the City joined in on a state-wide goal with DHEC to reach 40% of all solid waste being recyclable by 2020.

“Just over the last couple of years we’ve kinda re-dedicated ourselves to upping our recycling numbers to reach that goal,” Rogers said. “This grant won’t be the end of it. Our eventual goal is to provide these to every resident of Conway.”

Prior to the grants, Conway residents would have to purchase carts to carry to the curb for pickup if they wanted to participate in the City’s recycling program.

Conway officials say the benefit of the grant helps the environment and taxpayer dollars.

The City does not have to pay a fee to take recycling to the plant, while it pays $36 a ton for trash it takes to the landfill.

Reggie Jenerette has worked for the City of Conway for more than 20 years. As the Director of Solid Waste, he says he’s noticed a drastic increase in recycling in the City.

“We added a whole new crew, a brand new truck, our numbers have almost doubled and tripled in the last 20 years,” Jenerette said.

If you are a Conway resident and would like a cart, call (843) 248-1760.