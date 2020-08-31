Great grandma goes home after 163 days in the hospital fighting COVID-19

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CNN) – A family in Brooklyn is celebrating their matriarch, a 73-year-old great grandmother, coming home from the hospital after a nearly six-month battle with COVID-19.

Marie Jean Pierre has spent 163 days fighting the coronavirus, first at home and then in a hospital and a rehab center. She has a tracheotomy and had to re-learn how to talk and walk again.

The mother of six, grandmother of 11, and great grandmother of nine is clearly a fighter and finally came home.

“Well we were looking forward almost every day,” Marie Delus, Pierre’s daughter said. “We had a conference call, chat in our family, we spoke daily, we made decisions as a family for my mom. So what I would say is just be diligent, make sure you speak to the hospital, make sure you speak with the hospital, know what medications they’re having, know their vitals.”

Pierres’ COVID-19 saga began in mid-March when she was having trouble breathing. Doctors told her family three times that the end was near.

“My daughter told us ‘she’s not going to live through the night,’ and we freaked out, we cried, breaking things, it was just unbearable the thought she would die. She went through a nightmare, she came back from death,” Delus said.

The family says they have learned so many lessons and are so grateful to the medical staff and the power of prayer.

“We have to thank Maimonides Hospital and all the doctors and nurses, I being nurse also understand what they go through and it’s amazing,” Marie Poulard, Pierre’s adopted daughter said.

Pierre’s family says they are doing everything they can to help her out. Pierre says she’s ready to go out to eat.

“I like food,” she said, laughing.

