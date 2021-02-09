Great memories? Surfside Beach to sell salvaged wood from old pier for nostalgia

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Families and fishermen alike have created nostalgic memories of good times on the Surfside Beach pier since it was first built in 1953.

Now, the town is offering a piece of that pier for sale to the public for its nostalgic value. Anyone can buy a piece of salvaged wood from the demolished pier starting tomorrow after a resolution is passed by council tonight.

The town council has determined a reasonalble price for the salvaged pier wood to be $10 per foot, according to the resolution.

The old pier, or what was left of it after hurricane damage, has been demolished to make way for a new one. The new pier is expected to be identical, only ten feet higher. The $14.6 million project is being built by Consensus Construction. Surfside Beach received more than $9 million in federal aid from FEMA to help with reconstruction.

The pier suffered damage five times by major storms. In 2016, Hurricane Matthew did the worse damage, destroying nearly half of it.

“I fished on here for like 10 or 12 years and then the hurricane came and knocked it down,” said Surfside Beach resident. “We’ve been waiting four and a half years or something. They had a wonderful restaurant on here and the owners were super.” Businesses have closed during the reconstruction.

The wood will be on sale Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon on Scipio Lane, Surfside Beach. The sale will continue each Wednesday at the same place and time until all the wood has been sold.

The salvaged wood will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Each buyer is limited to 10 board feet per person, to make the salvaged pier wood available to more members of the public for nostalgic reasons. Wood will not be held or reserved.