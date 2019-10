FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Greater Pee Dee State Fair is taking over the Florence Center starting Friday,

The fair will be open from October 4 to 13 with plenty of thrill rides, wild slides, kiddie coasters, live music, games, attractions and comedy, and magic shows.

There will also be animal exhibits, a beauty pageant, a petting zoo and of course fair food!

This is the fair’s second-year. Admission is $8 and unlimited ride passes are for sale for $25.

