Green Sea Floyds boys basketball teams quarantined

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools has confirmed both the junior varsity and the varsity boys’ basketball teams at Green Sea Floyds are quarantined.

A person associated with the teams tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials. The quarantine will last for 14 days.

According to DHEC’s report of COVID-19 cases associated with staff and students, 6 cases among students have been reported at Green Sea Floyds High School. Fewer than five cases have been reported among faculty.

The first game for the boys is not scheduled until Dec. 8 at Loris.