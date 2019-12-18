Live Now
Green Sea man faces charge of criminal sexual conduct with 7-year-old boy

Brett Jamison Richardson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

GREEN SEA, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor who is seven years old.

Brett Jamison Richardson, 49, of Green Sea, is in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $50,000 bond after being charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11, first degree.

According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, an elementary school pupil reported to the guidance counselor after a lesson on Erin’s Law. She disclosed that another 7-year-old pupil told her Richardson assaulted him, according to the incident report.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office investigated the complaint.

