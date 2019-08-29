Groundbreaking for Habitat for Humanity home in Florence

Breaking News Alert
FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A groundbreaking was held Thursday in Florence for a new Habitat for Humanity home.

Constella Brailey was selected to receive the new home. She told us she is a single parent who works two jobs to provide for her three small children.

The city of Florence donated the land for the home and the Greater Florence Habitat for Humanity is helping with the construction.

“I wanna thank them for even considering my family even when they could’ve chose someone else and it actually was a step of Faith to actually be the one chosen. ” Said Brailey.

