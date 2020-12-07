Groundbreaking to begin on Surfside Beach Pier after 4 year wait

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Ground breaking on construction on the Surfside Beach Pier will take place at 11 a.m. Monday.

Construction on the pier has been in the works for the past four years after it was destroyed during Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Ground breaking was originally set to take place on November 30, but was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Consensus Construction was delegated the $14.6 million project in September and will mark the start of a long-awaited project for people in the town of Surfside Beach. Surfside Beach received more than $9 million in federal aid from FEMA to help with reconstruction.

The new pier is expected to be identical to the old one, only ten feet higher. All businesses on the pier have closed during reconstruction.