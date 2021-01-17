Group calls for Horry County treasurer’s removal after she attended ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in D.C.

HORRY CO SC (WBTW) – Community activists are calling for the removal of Horry County Treasurer Angie Jones after she went to the Trump rally that ended in violence at the Capitol.

The group, Horry County – South Carolina Citizens Against Domestic Terrorism, is calling for every elected and appointed official and staff at the rally to be terminated from their positions. “She should be removed immediately,” said NAACP Georgetown President Marvin Neal at a press conference on Friday. “Not yesterday, not tomorrow. Right now.”

Jones attended the “Stop the Steal” rally from around 8 a.m. until just before noon and watched Trump’s speech from a hotel room. She said she was not part of any violence at the Capitol and does not condone violence, comparing the rally to the Aynor Harvest Hoedown with food, music and people praying.

“If we lose the ability for we the people to elect the people that serve us, we have then gone to socialism,” Jones said. She said she traveled to the Capitol to hear Pres. Trump speak and rally for what his supporters called “election fairness.”

But the community activist group is calling for every elected and appointed official to be terminated for the mere fact they were in D.C. joining the “seditious behavior.”

“I am a conservative Republican and I have supported President Donald J Trump since the day he filed to run for office. I still support him,” Jones said last week. “For those who don’t understand let me say this one more time. I will NOT resign. THE END.”