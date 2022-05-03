COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Guests are invited to the South Carolina State Museum on May 15-16 to watch a total lunar eclipse.

The event begins at 10:27 p.m. Sunday night — with totality expected at 11:29 p.m. The eclipse will extend into early Monday morning with totality ending at 12:53 a.m.

Guests can watch the eclipse and the “blood moon” from the Boeing Observatory and select exhibition galleries, including Apollo 16 and Beyond: South Carolina in Space.

Tickets cost $8 for museum members and $10 for non-members. Click here to purchase.

Another lunar eclipse will not be visible from South Carolina until March 2025.